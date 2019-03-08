Police seeking man who sexually assaulted a woman in her San Pedro home

Police are looking for a man who shoved a woman inside her San Pedro residence as she was coming home and sexually assaulted her.
The assault occurred between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 11th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.
“The suspect pushed her inside and a violent physical and sexual assault occurred” before the man fled on foot, the news release says.
The assailant was described as a Latino man with black hair, a light mustache and tattoos on both arms. He is about 5 foot 7, weighs 150 to 170 pounds and is 25 to 35 years old.
Police released a sketch of the man Thursday evening and asked the public’s help in identifying him.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Harbor Division detectives at (310) 726-7861.