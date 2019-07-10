Armed robber pistol-whips pizza delivery driver, then holes up inside house, police say

A nearly 10-hour standoff was continuing Wednesday morning after authorities said a man tried to rob and carjack a Pizza Hut delivery driver and then barricaded himself in a home in Santa Ana.
The delivery driver was standing outside his car at a Chevron gas station on Bristol Street about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when a man approached him and demanded money. The driver apparently didn’t move fast enough, so the suspect pistol-whipped him with a handgun and tried to steal his car, according to Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.
The man ran into a nearby neighborhood when the delivery driver spotted a patrol car nearby and called for police. He hopped over several fences as he fled from officers before entering a home in the 3200 block of South Thornton Street, Bertagna said.
A man who saw the armed suspect enter his home got out on his own. Police helped two women and a child exit the home from an upstairs window, Bertagna said.
Authorities have been trying to persuade the man to surrender for hours. Hostage negotiators threw a telephone into the house to communicate with him, but by early Wednesday, he had not answered authorities’ calls.
The suspect has not been identified. Police shouted to him over a megaphone warning there were K-9s outside and saying he should exit the home on his own.
“Surrender to the first police officer you see, and you will not be hurt,” an officer called through the speaker.
Police also sent a robot equipped with a speaker inside the house. The robot cleared the garage area and the first floor of the home but was met with several closed doors upstairs, where police think the man is hiding.
“Obviously this is a dynamic situation,” Bertagna said. “This individual is armed, and there may be weapons inside the house. We’re taking this slowly and methodically.”