Gas leak prompts evacuation in Sawtelle neighborhood

Residents of the Sawtelle neighborhood were evacuated Wednesday morning after reports that natural gas was leaking into an apartment building, authorities said.
Southern California Gas Co. crews contained the leak near 2632 S. Barrington Ave. about 9:40 a.m. and residents who had been evacuated were allowed back to their homes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The leak, which was reported shortly after 9 a.m., was coming from an outside gas meter near a home and a two-story apartment building, the fire department said.
Authorities had closed Barrington Avenue between Richland and Brookhaven avenues because of the leak. The closure was briefly extended because of a traffic collision not related to the gas leak, LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey said.
There were no reports of injuries or fires sparked by the gas, the fire department said.