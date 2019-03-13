Three people hurt after construction scaffolding collapses onto sidewalk in Hollywood

Three people were injured after a section of scaffolding around a building under construction collapsed onto a sidewalk in Hollywood early Wednesday amid strong winds.
The collapse occurred about 2:15 a.m. in the 6700 block of Selma Avenue near Las Palmas Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital, and Los Angeles firefighters treated two others at the scene, authorities said.
Officials have not said what caused the scaffolding to collapse, but witnesses in the area told reporters at the scene the materials were blown over by a gust of wind.
Gusts reaching speeds of up to 37 mph were reported in Los Angeles overnight, according to the National Weather Service.