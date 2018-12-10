Advertisement

Lime scooter rider seriously injured after drunken crash into building, police say

By
Dec 10, 2018 | 9:50 AM
Lime scooter rider seriously injured after drunken crash into building, police say
San Diego police are investigating a scooter crash that left a 29-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. (File photo)

A 29-year-old man who had been drinking suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing a rented scooter into a building in Pacific Beach early Monday, San Diego police said.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, which was reported around 2:20 a.m. on the south sidewalk of Garnet Avenue near Everts Street.

Advertisement

Police said the man was riding a Lime scooter eastbound when he veered to the right and hit the building. He was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious head injuries, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. San Diego police traffic officers are investigating the crash.
Advertisement
Advertisement