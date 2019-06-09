Sergio Gonzalez, popular waiter among stars who frequented Hollywood’s Musso & Frank Grill, dies at 66

“When I became a waiter, one of my first customers was this guy, he was a Jewish gangster: Mickey Cohen. And I didn’t even know who the guy was,” Gonzalez once said. “I used to put two hot towels on his knees. He was kind of crippled because I think he was beat up in jail. He used to come with two bodyguards, and he used to give me 10 bucks — back then it was a lot of money."