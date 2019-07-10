Man impersonated officer to pull over woman and sexually assault her, police say

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of posing as a police officer to pull over a woman and then sexually assault her in El Monte earlier this month.
The man was driving a blue or green Ford Crown Victoria outfitted with red and blue lights on the dashboard when he pulled over the woman about 7 p.m. July 2 near Durfee and Magnolia avenues, police said. The car also had front spotlights, a siren and a public announcement system, according to officials.
Police said the man approached the woman’s vehicle and asked for her driver’s license and registration before instructing her to exit the car. When she stepped out, the man sexually assaulted her and then let her go. Authorities did not provide specifics about the attack.
The man is described as being in his 30s, 5 foot 7 inches tall and 170 pounds with a muscular build. He has brown eyes, black hair that was slicked back and wears a goatee.
Police said the man has three teardrops tattooed under his right eye, an 8-ball tattoo on the left side of his neck and a white supremacist triskele tattoo on the top of his right hand. He also has a burn mark on his right thumb that extends to his wrist, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the El Monte Police Department at (626) 580-2172 or tips@empd.org.