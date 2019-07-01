Mother arrested after child found in water-filled ditch dies, police say

A Tulare County woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after her two children were found in an irrigation ditch and one of them died.
Sherri Telnas, 45, is being held without bail. Charges have not yet been filed against the woman, but authorities said she faces a murder charge.
Deputies were called to the 18900 block of Avenue 184 in Porterville about 5:25 a.m. Saturday for a report of a woman acting strangely, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The caller reported that Telnas had taken her two sons, ages 7 and 12, to a field across the street, investigators said.
As they made their way to the scene, deputies were notified that the children had been found in an irrigation ditch that was filled with water, according to the release.
The boys were taken to a hospital, where the 12-year-old died and the 7-year-old was admitted in critical condition. Authorities are conducting an autopsy to determine the older child’s cause of death.
Telnas was arrested at the scene. She is due in court Tuesday afternoon.
A former resident of Missoula, Mont., Telnas was charged with attempted murder in 2008 after she admitted to trying to drown her then-10-month-old son in the Clark Fork River because she had heard voices, according to a report from the Mineral Independent. She pleaded no contest to lesser counts of criminal endangerment as part of a deal with prosecutors, the report states.
Family members told a local ABC affiliate that the 12-year-old who died on Saturday is the same child Telnas tried to drown 11 years ago.