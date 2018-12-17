Burglars smash glass door to steal designer purses, clothing at Beverly Grove pop-up store

Police are searching for 10 men who smashed the glass door of a boutique in Beverly Grove to steal clothing and handbags early Monday, authorities said.
The break-in occurred at a storefront in the 100 block of North Robertson Boulevard at 3:11 a.m., said Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The address is the location of a four-day pop-up event for Amuze. The company wrote online that it had women’s and men’s clothing, shoes and accessories from designers such as Valentino, Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin on sale.
Merchandise was strewn across the floor of the store, and shards of glass littered the sidewalk outside as authorities investigated the scene.
Investigators said 10 men wearing masks and dark clothing were seen leaving the area in three cars — a Dodge Charger, a Honda Civic and a black Volkswagen, Madison said.
It is not clear how much merchandise was stolen.