Man barricades himself in South L.A. apartment after police chase, LAPD says

A man suspected of burglary is in the midst of an hours-long standoff with police after he fled from authorities and barricaded himself in an apartment in South Los Angeles early Friday, police said.
LAPD officers responded to a report of a burglary suspect at Jefferson Boulevard and San Pedro Street about 3:30 a.m. The man got into a vehicle and drove off when police arrived, Officer Mike Lopez said.
Police chased him to 65th Street and South Broadway, where he ran out of the vehicle and into a nearby apartment. Officers found a firearm inside the car he had been driving, Lopez said.
The SWAT team is responding to the apartment complex to try to coax the man out. It was not clear immediately whether anyone else was inside the apartment.