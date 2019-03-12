South Gate man arrested in 5-month-old daughter's death

A South Gate man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of his 5-month-old daughter last month, authorities said Monday.
Jose Francisco Aleman, 22, was arrested after an autopsy determined the child had undergone a traumatic injury, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
Early one Saturday morning last month, South Gate police responded to a report of a baby not breathing at a home in the 8000 block of California Avenue. Emergency crews tried to revive the child, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Days later, coroner’s officials ruled the baby’s death a homicide.
Aleman was booked Thursday on suspicion of murder and assault on a child causing death. He is being held in lieu of $1-million bail and is due in court later this month.