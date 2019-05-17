2 kidnapping attempts in 2 days by 2 different women have police scrambling

LAPD detectives are looking for a woman suspected in the attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old boy in South Los Angeles after a similar brazen child abduction was tried the day before.
Police said the woman approached a boy around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and San Pedro Street, grabbed his hand and tried to walk away with him.
The woman was stopped by someone on the street and then fled on foot. The boy was walking with a family member when the attempted kidnapping occurred, police said.
Authorities released video of the woman and described her as between 30 and 40 years old, about 5-foot-7 and weighing 180 to 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police initially thought Wednesday’s child abduction attempt was related to an attempted kidnapping the day before in Pico-Union, but later determined the women were different.
Maralyn Ramos, 33, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old boy from a Pico-Union McDonald’s.
In surveillance video released by police, a woman is seen Tuesday afternoon entering a McDonald’s on East Olympic Boulevard, picking up a young child who was standing by himself near a table and carrying the boy out of the restaurant. After exiting, Ramos tried to get into a parked car with the boy, but was stopped by a witness. She then fled on foot, leaving the child, authorities said.