Sherman Oaks man convicted of stabbing wife to death in front of 12-year-old son

A 40-year-old Sherman Oaks man was found guilty Wednesday of stabbing his wife to death in front of their then-12-year-old son in 2017.
A jury deliberated for 45 minutes Wednesday and found Aurelio Terán guilty of one count each of first-degree murder, criminal threats, injuring a spouse and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
Terán is scheduled to be sentenced April 30 in Van Nuys. He faces 29 years to life in state prison.
Terán assaulted and threatened his wife, 32-year-old Viridiana Terán, one evening in late August 2017 and then fatally stabbed her the next morning as the couple’s son watched, prosecutors said.
Terán fled to Ventura County after the stabbing and was arrested days later after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Camarillo.