Two killed in fiery street racing crash in Santa Ana

Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Santa Ana on Saturday night while street racing, police said.
A BMW sedan smashed into a tree at 9:20 p.m. in the median of Bear Street near Alton Avenue, said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, spokesman for the Santa Ana Police Department. The car burst into flames upon impact, and its two occupants — who were “burned beyond recognition,” Bertagna said — were pronounced dead at the scene.
The BMW was racing a red Mustang and lost control while driving northbound on Bear Street, witnesses told police. The Mustang stopped for a short period of time before driving off, Bertagna said.
By Sunday evening, neither the Mustang’s occupants nor the BMW’s had been identified, police said.