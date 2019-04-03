L.A. synagogue suspect researched deadly terrorist attack in N.Y., detective says

Police had initially expressed concern about the similarities between the incident outside the synagogue and other terrorist attacks around the globe that have involved the use of vehicles to ram pedestrians. A search of Mohamed’s cellphone revealed he had reviewed information about the Manhattan attack — where a 29-year-old man drove a rental vehicle onto a riverfront bike path in New York City, killing eight people and injuring a dozen more — less than 24 hours before he arrived outside the Hancock Park synagogue, De Larkin said.