Man armed with rifled killed in police shooting in Torrance

A man who was suspected of driving a stolen car while armed with a rifle was killed Sunday evening in an officer-involved shooting in Torrance, authorities said.
The incident began shortly before 8 p.m., when officers were flagged down by a man who said he had just seen someone driving his car, which had been stolen two days earlier, the Torrance Police Department said.
Officers found the car in the parking lot of Ralphs at 1770 Carson Street. When they approached the car, they were met by a man with a rifle, the Police Department said.
It’s unclear how many officers opened fire.
Officers pulled the man out of the car and tried to save him. The man, who was not named, died at the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Torrance police at (310) 618-5570.