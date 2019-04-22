Man and woman found dead inside Newport Beach apartment

A man and a woman were found dead Sunday evening inside an apartment in Newport Beach, authorities said.
Newport Beach police received a call shortly before 9:30 p.m. from a man who said he discovered the bodies of his roommate and a woman inside his apartment in the 2100 block of East 15th Street, said Heather Rangel, a police spokeswoman.
It was unclear Monday morning how the man and woman died. Their names and ages were not released.
There were no signs of forced entry, and the apartment was locked when the roommate returned home, police said.
Neighbor Debbie Moore-Miller said two men, whom she described as “young professionals,” lived in the unit.