Uber driver drops passengers at airport, then tries to burglarize their home, police say

After dropping off some San Mateo residents at the airport, an Uber driver headed straight for their home to burglarize it, police say.
San Mateo officers arrested Jackie Gordon Wilson, 38, on April 5, a day after he completed the ride. He was booked on suspicion of attempted burglary and stealing from a home, the San Mateo Police Department said in a news release.
The man was attempting to break into the home of his passengers when an alarm scared him off, San Mateo police said. He then targeted a nearby house in the 1700 block of Nash Drive, police said.
Officers responded to a residential burglary call Thursday evening at the Nash Drive home and found it had been ransacked. Several items had been stolen, officials said.
Home-security video helped in catching the suspect. At each house, the burglar was caught on video, police said.
Officers served a search warrant at Wilson’s Rancho Cordova home Friday and said they found items that had been taken from the Nash Drive home.
The suspect ended up making the identification easier.
“At the time of his arrest, Wilson was wearing the same clothing he had on while lurking around our quiet San Mateo neighborhood the day before,” the San Mateo Police Department said.
The San Mateo Police Department said the incident was a reminder of the benefit of video security systems. They also issued a wider warning, urging people to be vigilant about ride-share drivers.
“Trust your instincts!” police said in the news release. “If you are uncomfortable with the driver’s behavior or comments or you sense something is not right, don’t get in the car.”