UC Irvine student stabbed near campus apartments while walking dog

A UC Irvine student was stabbed while walking her dog around a student apartment community on the campus late Sunday, authorities said.
The stabbing was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near the Camino del Sol apartments in the 33000 block of Arroyo Drive, according to campus police.
The woman told authorities that a man with a large build attacked her from behind and stabbed her. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Campus police sent out a “Zot Alert” text message to students urging them to “secure in place” while police searched for the man. After a nearly two-hour search, campus police sent another message to students saying they had checked the campus thoroughly and had “no reason to believe the suspect is in the area.”
The attacker has not been located. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call UCI police at (949) 824-5223.