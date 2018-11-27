One killed, two injured when mortuary van transporting body crashes in Palmdale

A passenger in a mortuary van that was transporting a body to a funeral home was killed in a crash in Palmdale late Monday.
The collision happened about 11:50 p.m. at Sierra Highway and Palmdale Boulevard.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said the mortuary van had a green light and was turning left onto Palmdale Boulevard from Sierra Highway when a vehicle heading east on Palmdale slammed into it.
The passenger in the van was killed, and the driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured, sheriff’s officials said, and also was taken to a hospital.