20-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway to see closures for fire repairs

Portions of Pacific Coast Highway along a 20-mile stretch through Malibu will be closed beginning Monday to repair damage caused by the Woolsey fire, city officials said.
California Department of Transportation crews will be working to stabilize hillsides, replace damaged guardrails, remove burned debris, restore damaged signs and clear drainage lines along the highway, according to a statement from the city.
Caltrans workers also will be installing silt fences along the lower end of burned slopes and applying netting for erosion control.
The right lane and shoulder will be closed in several areas along the westbound highway between Coastline Drive and Decker Canyon Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the city.
The work is scheduled to take place six days a week, Monday through Saturday. Traffic delays are likely, city officials said.
The Woolsey fire, which straddled Los Angeles and Ventura counties, began Nov. 8 and killed three people, scorched nearly 97,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,600 structures.
In addition to the fire-related closures, one lane of Pacific Coast Highway in each direction also will be closed along a 1-mile stretch between Puerco Canyon and Corral Canyon roads beginning Monday for the resumption of a project to reconstruct a raised median island, according to the city.
Those closures will be Monday through Friday, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the city. At least one lane will be open in each direction, and speeds will be reduced to 40 mph in the work zone.