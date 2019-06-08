$530 million Mega Millions winning ticket purchased at San Diego store

A ticket with all six numbers in the multi-state Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego.
The winner will now have to decide whether to receive the estimated $530 million jackpot in 30 installments or its $345.2 million cash value.
A ticket with five winning numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a gasoline station in Seal Beach and is worth $1,143,154, the California Lottery announced.
There were two other tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one in Arizona, the other in Washington state.
They are each worth $1 million, the Multi-State Lottery Assn., which conducts the game, announced.
The numbers drawn Friday were 17, 19, 27, 40, 68 and the Mega number was 2. The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery.