Father of dead baby found in Bellflower turns himself in at U.S.-Mexico border

The father of an 8-month-old baby, who has been missing since his daughter was found dead behind a mortuary, has surrendered to authorities, officials said Monday afternoon.
Alexander Echeverria, 22, has been a person of interest since the infant, identified as Alexia Rose Echeverria, was found dead last week in Bellflower. He went to police at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Echeverria, who is from South Sacramento, had been reported missing a day before the infant was found, and was considered at-risk because he had made suicidal statements to family members, deputies said.
He was last seen driving with his daughter in Bellflower. Investigators think the infant had died in Sacramento before she was brought to Bellflower.