Dead baby found behind mortuary during search for missing man and infant daughter

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are investigating whether an infant found dead behind a Bellflower mortuary over the weekend is the daughter of a missing man last seen with his 8-month-old child driving in the city, authorities said Tuesday.
The infant’s body was found about 10:37 a.m. Monday in the 10300 block of Alondra Boulevard in Bellflower. The baby was found sitting upright in a car seat, with a blanket partially covering her, Det. Steve Blagg said during a news conference.
“[She had] no visible signs of trauma from what we could see, and we could only see very little,” he said.
The coroner’s office had yet to release any information about the girl’s death, officials said.
The discovery was made as deputies were searching for Alexander Echeverria, 30, and his 8-month-old daughter, both of whom have been missing since Friday. They were last seen in Bellflower.
Deputy Trina Schrader, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department, said investigators are still working to determine whether the cases are related.
Echeverria is from Northern California and was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with the license plate 7FFT866, sheriff’s officials said.
Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the sheriff's department at (323) 890-5500 or 911. Tipsters also can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.