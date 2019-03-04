'Heartsick and disgusted': Nazi imagery posted from O.C. teens’ party stirs outrage, soul-searching

The photos that appeared this weekend on social media from a party in Orange County have sparked widespread outrage and disgust.
Some teens are shown with arms outstretched in a Nazi salute. Red plastic cups are arranged in the shape of a swastika.
On Monday, school officials and local leaders in Newport Beach and Costa Mesa were grappling with how to respond to the viral images. They condemned the actions but also urged the community to use the moment to learn.
“There is no place for hateful symbols of swastikas and Nazi salutes in our community,” Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley said on Twitter. “We need to seriously address why teens in our community might think these types of hateful symbols are acceptable or funny & worthy of selfies.”
In a statement, Foley said that she “discouraged the vilification of these teens. Instead, we need to seriously address why teens in our community might” behave this way.
The frustration was mixed with disbelief.
“I find it just reprehensible that we still have pockets of our community that still think this is OK,” Martha Fluor, vice president of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District board, said in an interview. “This is unacceptable behavior both from a health standpoint with potential underage drinking as well as from a moral and ethical position.”
“This has no place in Orange County,” Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) said on Twitter.
Some district students planned to wear blue on Monday to show solidarity with the Jewish community.
The school district is investigating the incident and said discipline is possible for those involved.
Some of the people in the images are believed to be students or recent graduates of Newport Harbor High School, one official said. The other high schools in the district are Costa Mesa, Estancia, Early College and Corona del Mar.
The photos were apparently taken this weekend at a party not affiliated with the school system.
“I am heartsick and disgusted seeing kids in our community engage in anti-Semitism,” Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) tweeted.
The Anti-Defamation League runs several educational programs in Orange County schools, but not at Newport Harbor High School, said Rabbi Peter Levi, regional director of the organization’s Orange County chapter.
“The goal is not to be reactionary when a school has such a horrific incident, but to be constantly talking with young people about hatred, about bias, so that the students themselves would’ve never let this happen,” Levi said.
Nazi salutes are never jokes, Levi added, and treating them as such normalizes bigotry and helps lay the foundation for much bigger problems, including violence against Jewish people.
A forum is scheduled for Monday night at Newport Harbor High School to discuss the events.
“Over the past few years, all Newport-Mesa schools have worked tirelessly to eliminate prejudice, hate, and bullying and continually work towards true tolerance and equality,” a statement announcing the event said. “We are obviously not there yet, but the journey continues.”