101 Freeway reopens after suspect in officer-involved shooting in East Hollywood is taken into custody

A suspect was taken into custody Sunday night after a vehicle chase and an officer-involved shooting forced the closure of the southbound 101 Freeway at Normandie Avenue, police said.
The suspect was located by a Los Angeles Police Department search dog and was taken into custody with non-life-threatening injuries, the LAPD said in a tweet Sunday night.
After a closure lasting several hours, all lanes of the freeway were reopened, the California Highway Patrol said in a tweet shortly before 10 p.m.
The incident began around 3:40 p.m. when officers from the Hollywood Division began pursuing a black Range Rover. The chase went from Western Avenue south of Santa Monica Boulevard to the southbound 101, police said.
“The suspect exited the car with a handgun and an OIS occurred,” the LAPD said in a tweet, adding that no officers were injured.
Television news video showed some drivers using the onramp as an offramp to exit the 101.
“We understand this Officer-Involved Shooting in Hollywood caused some motorists to be delayed in traffic for a considerable amount of time, but your safety is always our top priority,” the LAPD tweeted. “We had a perimeter, which included the 101 fwy, as we searched for an armed & dangerous suspect.”
