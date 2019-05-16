Racist ‘promposal’ shows troubling social media trend: ‘Bigotry is funny’

Los Angeles recorded its highest level of reports of hate crimes in a decade, with a nearly 13% increase in 2018 over the year before. Last year, L.A. tallied 289 hate crimes, compared with 256 in 2017, according to Los Angeles police statistics gathered by researchers at Cal State San Bernardino. Members of the LGBTQ community, African Americans and Jews were the most frequently targeted, according to a report released by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.