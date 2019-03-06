Court delays settling dispute between county, Sheriff Villanueva over fired deputy

A judge on Wednesday declined to overturn Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s reinstatement of a deputy fired amid allegations of domestic violence, prolonging a stalemate with the Board of Supervisors over the decision.
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff said the county’s objections to Villanueva’s decision didn’t warrant an emergency order to intervene by removing the deputy, Caren Carl Mandoyan, from the job he resumed in December and requiring him to forfeit his badge, uniform and gun.
Instead, the judge set a court hearing on the facts of the county’s objections for June, allowing Mandoyan to remain on duty. County officials have said they have stopped his pay and benefits, though.
“We are obviously buoyed by the fact that the court agreed with the sheriff,” said Steven G. Madison, an attorney representing Villanueva on behalf of the department.
Skip Miller, an attorney representing the county, said the judge’s ruling was narrowly focused on whether to intervene in the case immediately. “I’m looking forward to June,” he said after the decision.
At issue Wednesday for Beckloff was whether the court would issue an emergency order finding the reinstatement unlawful — a determination that would require the county to show the likelihood of serious harm if Mandoyan were to remain on the job, and a likelihood of success getting the court ultimately to overrule Villanueva.
The county’s lawyers have argued that Villanueva acted unlawfully when he rehired Mandoyan, who volunteered on Villanueva’s election campaign after being fired by Sheriff Jim McDonnell in 2016.
The county’s petition, filed Monday, also suggests Mandoyan might be violating California law by acting as a law enforcement officer. The county determined that he is no longer an employee and directed him to return his badge and gun.
The county argued that Villanueva and the department are acting “contrary to their duties” to comply with a government charter by not retrieving Mandoyan’s equipment and credentials, saying both brought irreparable harm to the county. “Respondents’ actions are exposing the county to significant liability, threatening public safety and undermining trust in the department,” it said.
“There is great urgency,” said Miller, the county’s attorney. “We can’t have somebody out with the mantle of a peace officer who is not a peace officer. This matter has been finally and once and for all adjudicated.”
The county also claims the sheriff and the department lacked authority to enter a settlement with Mandoyan absent input from county counsel. Villanueva and the deputy disagree, and asked the court to settle this question.
Finally, the county contends that the reinstatement didn’t comply with civil service rules because it happened too late after his dismissal and was not approved by the personnel director. They also claim his firing didn’t come through “fault or delinquency.”
The escalation of the issue to legal proceedings increases the tension between the county Board of Supervisors, a five-member elected body that controls a $30-billion county budget, and the sheriff, who ousted McDonnell in last year’s election and has sought to assert his own authority over personnel decisions.
In an extraordinary public upbraiding in late January, the supervisors sharply questioned the sheriff’s goal of establishing a “truth and reconciliation” panel to review past disciplinary actions against department employees. Villanueva has argued that the existing process is flawed and has led to unfair terminations.
The Times reported in January that Mandoyan had been fired in 2016 after a fellow deputy alleged Mandoyan grabbed her by the neck, tried to break into her home and sent her harassing text messages.
Mandoyan’s attorney Greg Smith said his client got into a verbal argument with the woman, with whom he had been in a relationship, and did not commit domestic abuse.
Mandoyan claimed that a department review panel launched by the new administration considered his case — in consultation with county counsel — and found that the investigation had been flawed.
The panel found that Mandoyan entered the woman’s patio, used a tool to make noise to get her attention and also opened a bathroom window — not that he tried to burglarize the home.
The panel stated, according to court filings, that it found allegations of physical force against the deputy were unresolved. But it found that while his behavior “brought discredit to him and the department,” the punishment had been excessive.