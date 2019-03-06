Fired L.A. deputy acted irrationally and discredited Sheriff's Department, says panel that rehired him

The footage shows Mandoyan dressed in a white, long-sleeve T-shirt and dark pants standing outside a sliding glass door on the balcony. He is holding a broomstick he uses to tap on the glass. The woman parts the vertical blinds to see him, and he asks to come inside. He then holds his cellphone toward her, possibly to take photos. She repeatedly refuses to let him. At one point, he uses some type of object in an attempt to open the door. Mandoyan appears calm throughout the encounter.