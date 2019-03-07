Before taking office, Sheriff Villanueva pushed to rehire deputy accused of domestic violence

But documents reviewed by The Times show that Villanueva was working to rehire Mandoyan before he took office on Dec. 3 and at least a month before the reconciliation panel issued findings that Mandoyan’s misconduct did not merit discharge. The panel determined that Mandoyan acted irrationally by repeatedly tapping on a woman’s door and opening her window and that he brought “discredit to himself and the department,” but could not confirm allegations that he abused her, according to its Dec. 27 report.