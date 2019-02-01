Advertisement

Three California men granted French citizenship for thwarting train attack

By Associated Press
Jan 31, 2019 | 6:00 PM
| Sacramento
Spencer Stone, left, photographs himself and French Conseillere Consulaire Sophie Lartilleux-Suberville, Anthony Sadler and Alek Skarlatos following a French Naturalization Ceremony. (Randall Benton / Associated Press)

Three California men have been granted French citizenship for their role in thwarting a terror attack on a French train in 2015.

Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler were naturalized Thursday at a ceremony in Sacramento. They were honored by Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, consul general of France in San Francisco, and Guy Michelier, honorary consul of France in Sacramento.

The three men were traveling from Amsterdam to Paris during a trip in Europe when they helped subdue a man who opened fire inside the train. Authorities say attacker, Ayoub El-Khazzani, had ties to radical Islam.

Skarlatos is a former member of the Oregon National Guard, and Stone is a former Airman 1st Class in the United States Air Force.

All three men are from the Sacramento area.

