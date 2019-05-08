Two men charged with beating of man diagnosed with autism

Two 18-year-old men have been charged in the robbery and beating of an 18-year-old man with autism in a parking structure at a mall in Rolling Hills Estates, an assault that was recorded on a witness’ cellphone and posted to social media, authorities said Tuesday.
Korey Oscar Benjamin Streeter of Long Beach and Alexander Bell-Wilson of Rolling Hills were charged with one count each of second-degree robbery and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.
If convicted as charged, Streeter and Bell-Wilson face a possible maximum sentence of five years in state prison, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
Authorities allege that on March 22, Streeter and Bell-Wilson punched and kicked the man who lay defenseless on the ground. They also took his phone and then further humiliated him in front of others.
“Despite the presence of witnesses around them, the suspects did not stop their attack; they mocked the victim and made light of the shocking incident,” according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lomita station. “A second recording of the incident depicted the victim standing shirtless, being ordered to strip down to his underwear in front of others.”
Three days after the attack, sheriff’s deputies learned of the video, which was being circulated on social media. On April 11, Bell-Wilson and Streeter were arrested at their homes and are each being held in lieu of $80,000 bail.
Several young adults and teenagers present during the assault were also identified and detained. The investigation is ongoing.