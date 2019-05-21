Video shows woman stealing two $10,000 vintage guitars from O.C. store

View this post on Instagram

🚨 THEFT ALERT!! Swipe 👉 Today a thief ran out with a 1955 Gretsch Firebird & 1968 Gibson Johnny Smith. This was at our Orange County location at 864 N Main st orange Ca. Please Help us recover these stolen guitars! The Gretsch had a bigsby installed at one point and will have extra holes under the tailpiece. The Gibson has a serial number ending in 966. We love to have these instruments available for our favorite people to enjoy, our customers. Please help us catch this thief and get our guitars back!! Share & report the any sale of these. Let’s make this famous and show people that guitars are hard to steal!!! Avengers assemble! Autobots roll out! (Sorry I’m a nerd) Thanks!