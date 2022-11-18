Monica M. Jaramillo

Co-Founder

LABEL The Agency

Monica Jaramillo’s LABEL the Agency is a full-service, woman of color-led entertainment marketing agency. It is a collaboration between industry veterans who specialize in event marketing, red carpet events, public relations, celebrity brand campaigns and procurement deals. The agency started to create a healthy work environment - the partners believed a workplace could exist where collaboration and kindness were vital components for the company ethos. It is important for Jaramillo to work with clients she believes in, and her focus has been on health and wellness, policy awareness and community engagement.