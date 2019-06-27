How a rural Oklahoma truck stop became a destination for Sikh Punjabis crossing America

To enter Truck Stop 40, you turn off I-40 and veer north, crossing the highway below before seeing an 80-foot American flag and tall red barn-like structure that has the word “Tires” painted on it in big block letters. To the right of a glass vestibule is a much smaller white sign that says “Indian Food.” Outside, you see the highway and hear trucks roaring down the road. Inside, you hear the the twang of Punjabi and smell potatoes and carrots sizzling in ginger, cumin and turmeric.