A border fence could seal off this tiny Texas chapel, but its worshipers aren’t giving up

O’Cana, who like many in the valley describes himself as a “conservative Democrat,” told President Trump how he feels when he met the president during his visit to McAllen last month. The mayor also asked for more information about the fence project. Trump paid attention and directed an aide to follow up, O’Cana said. Ten days ago, the mayor met with the new Rio Grande Border Patrol chief, who promised the fence would not restrict access to the chapel.