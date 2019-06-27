High court OKs no-warrant blood draws in Wisconsin drunken driver case

The Supreme Court says law enforcement officers can generally draw blood without a warrant from an unconscious person suspected of driving while drunk or on drugs.
The high court issued its ruling Thursday in a case involving a Wisconsin law about impaired driving.
The question before the Supreme Court had to do with what happens when a motorist suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is unconscious, generally as a result of a crash. The Wisconsin law said that in such cases, blood can be drawn without a warrant.
Lawyers for a driver who had blood drawn under those circumstances had argued that the law violates the 4th Amendment’s prohibition against unreasonable search and seizure.