Essential California: The cleanup after 'a historic, almost biblical disaster'

And maybe stay off the road too: On a day hazy with smoke from the Woolsey fire, Pritzker Prize-winning Dutch architect and theorist Rem Koolhaas is grumbling about L.A. traffic. Specifically, the two hours it took to get across town. “I'm wondering if the intensity of traffic changes the city,” says Koolhaas. “It's very obvious that car traffic is about to change radically. I think almost every city in the near future will undergo a drastic change, simply in terms of its circulation.” Los Angeles Times