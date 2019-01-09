Essential California: Preparing the LAUSD picket line

“In the 1970s and ’80s, I worked at a Boy Scout camp in far Northern California. It was a tradition of the adult staff to visit nearby Lassen Volcanic National Park and hike to the peak each year. Opening day of the L.A Olympics was our 1984 visit. As was our tradition, we packed wine, bread and cheese to the summit to share with other hikers. That year provided the best weather of all my years doing the hike, which allowed for amazing views of California mountains while toasting the Olympics with hikers we just met from three countries.”