Essential California: L.A. teachers enjoy support for strike, as pressure on both sides grows

“For whatever reason, all my Golden State memories are transportation-related. As a small child, I remember riding in the yellow cars of the Los Angeles Railway. As a primary schooler, I remember flying on the San Francisco and Oakland Helicopter Airlines; it had a observation port in the floor. During my rebellious and regrettable teenage years, I remember riding in the California Youth Authority transportation buses; ‘Green Hornet,’ we wards called them. As a young adult, I rode crab boats, long liners, herring and tuna boats in and out of every port from San Diego to Crescent City and beyond. I live in northwest Washington state now, and I love it here, but my heart will always be in California.”