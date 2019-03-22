Essential California: A wiretap brings privilege and helicopter parenting to the fore

As chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Carol L. Folt removed the Confederate statue that had been at the heart of a brewing scandal. For some, it was a brave act. For others, like Jerry Wilson, a black graduate student at the university, it was the right move — but one Folt also made when it was politically safe: on her last day on the job. As Folt becomes USC’s new president, it remains to be seen how bold a crusader for change the normally cautious leader will be at a university that desperately needs change. Los Angeles Times