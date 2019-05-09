Essential California: Whose names belong on a secretive gang database?

Assemblywoman Shirley Weber passed legislation in 2017 that took the database away from this self-elected board who'd been running it and gave oversight to the attorney general’s office with a mandate to clean it up and regulate it. The AG took over in 2018, and the first thing they did, as they were required to by the legislation, was to put a moratorium on entering anyone into the database for a couple months. Part of getting it back on track involved convening an advisory panel that was supposed to be half law enforcement and half social justice advocates to come up with a new set of regulations for how names get added. But that panel deadlocked after a year. Whatever comes out next will be the attorney general's take on what constitutes a gang member, and how we should go forward.