The craziest pastries from Netflix’s ‘Tuca & Bertie’

Crunts
55 minutes, plus 20 minutes cooling. Makes 6.
In the first episode of illustrator Lisa Hanawalt’s new Netflix series “Tuca & Bertie,” Bertie winds up at Patisserie du Pastry Pete, where the owner isfamous for his “crunts,” or as Tuca deems them “worst pastry name.” Essentially a cruller dough shaped like a bundt cake, we brought these ‘toon treats to life as crispy baked doughnuts, imprinted with the bundt pan’s characteristic ridges. Buy mini bundt cake molds on Amazon or from your local baking supply store. And make sure to use the right sugar here–we don’t want poor Speckle’s Gamby baked up into any more sweets :(
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup all-purpose flour, sifted
1 large egg, plus 1 egg white
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Vegetable oil, for greasing
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon dark rum, whiskey, or coffee liqueur (optional)
1 tablespoon milk
1 Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Place a mini bundt cake pan with 6 cavities in the oven to heat with it.
2 Combine the butter, brown sugar, salt and 1/2 cup water in a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add the flour all at once and stir with a wooden spoon until the mixture forms a dough ball around the spoon. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, until a film starts to stick to the bottom of the pan, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and transfer the dough to a bowl.
3 Stir the mixture for about 1 minute to allow it to cool, then add the whole egg and stir. The dough will break apart at first and then come back together again. Keep stirring until it returns to a smooth dough. Add the egg white and stir again until the dough is smooth and shiny. When you lift your spoon from the bowl, the dough should hang in a flat sheet that bends over on itself when you turn the spoon handle down. Stir in the vanilla, then transfer the batter to a plastic pastry bag or heavy-duty ziptop plastic bag.
4 Remove the mini bundt pan from the oven and use a pastry brush to quickly brush the molds with some oil. Snip off the tip of the bag to create a 1/2-inch-wide hole, and pipe a ring of the cruller dough evenly into each mini bundt mold. Quickly brush the dough rings with more oil then place in the oven and bake for 10 minutes. Reduce the heat to 350 degrees and bake until golden brown and puffed, 20 to 25 minutes more. Turn off the heat, prop the oven door ajar with the handle of a wooden spoon, and let the crunts sit for 20 minutes or until slightly warm.
5 Meanwhile, make the glaze: Combine the powdered sugar and booze in a small bowl and stir to form a thick paste. Drizzle in the milk, 1 teaspoon at a time and stirring between each addition, until it forms a smooth, thick glaze.
6 Remove the mini bundt pan from the oven and quickly remove each crunt from the pan and dip its bottom in the glaze to coat. Turn the crunts glaze side-up on a wire rack and let cool until the glaze sets. Alternatively, invert the crunts onto the rack and pour the glaze over the top while they’re still warm.
Note: Recipe inspired by Tuca & Bertie; created by Ben Mims
Chouquettis
Time: 55 minutes plus 20 minutes cooling. Makes 2 dozen.
In episode 8 of illustrator Lisa Hanawalt’s new Netflix series “Tuca & Bertie,” Bertie and her new friend Dakota, “with a ‘y’,” mix up a batch of these pastries while their boss Pastry Pete is away, creating long lines around the block and an instagram sensation. A mix of chouquette and spaghetti, these little pastries are topped with squiggles of crispy dough to resembled spaghetti noodles then glazed in chocolate with crunchy pearly sugar on top. This recipe uses a mini muffin pan to create the distinctive shape and size, but if you don’t have one, you can simply pipe the dough onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup plus 1 teaspoon all-purpose flour, sifted
1 large egg plus 1 egg white
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup heavy cream
4 ounces dark chocolate, chopped
Pearl sugar, for decorating
1 Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Line 20 cups in a a 24-cup mini muffin pan with mini cupcake liners (or grease well with nonstick baking spray and refrigerate the pan until ready to use).
2 Combine the butter, sugar, salt and 1/2 cup water in a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add 1/2 cup flour all at once and stir with a wooden spoon until the mixture forms a dough ball around the spoon. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, until a film starts to stick to the bottom of the pan, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and transfer the dough to a bowl.
3 Stir the mixture for about 1 minute to allow it to cool, then add the whole egg and stir. The dough will break apart at first and then come back together again. Keep stirring until it returns to a smooth dough. Add the egg white and stir again until the dough is smooth and shiny. When you lift your spoon from the bowl, the dough should hang in a flat sheet that bends over on itself when you turn the spoon handle down. Stir in the vanilla, then transfer the batter to a plastic pastry bag or heavy-duty ziptop plastic bag.
4 Snip off the tip of the bag to create a 1/2-inch-wide hole, and pipe a mound of the dough halfway full in each mini muffin cup. Transfer the remaining dough to a small bowl, stir in the remaining 1 teaspoon flour, then transfer the dough to another pastry bag that has no tip. Snip the end off the bag until the opening is big enough that you are able to pipe a spaghetti noodle-thick strand of dough. Pipe, squiggling the dough randomly in every direction, in each muffin cup to fill it to the top.
5 Bake for 15 minutes, then lay sheet of foil loosely over the top of the pan to prevent the chouquetti tops from burning, and reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees. Continue baking until golden brown and puffed, 15 minutes more. Turn off the heat, prop the oven door ajar with the handle of a wooden spoon, and let the chouquettis sit for 20 minutes or until slightly warm. Transfer the chouquettis from the muffin pan to a wire rack and let cool completely before making the ganache.
5 Make ganache: Place the chocolate in a bowl. Bring the cream to a bare simmer in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, then pour it over the chocolate and let the two stand, undisturbed, for 1 minute. Using a whisk, stir the cream from the center steadily until it emulsifies with the chocolate into a smooth ganache.
6 Dip the tops of each chouquetti in the ganache (or spoon it over the top), then return them to the wire rack, and sprinkle their tops with pearl sugar. Let the chouquettis stand until the ganache sets before serving.
Note: Recipe inspired by Tuca & Bertie; created by Ben Mims
