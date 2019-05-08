USC considers deep cuts at social work school after revelations of gaping deficit

USC has not made public the details of the financial challenges facing the social work school, and faculty members said that at various times they had been told at school meetings that the hole in the school’s budget was between $20 million and $30 million, amounts a USC spokeswoman disputed as wildly overstated. The Times spoke to more than a half-dozen faculty and administrators who’ve been briefed on the school’s financial state as well as reviewed internal records and a video recording of an April faculty meeting.