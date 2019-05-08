More than 1,000 guns seized from Bel Air mansion during ATF raid

More than a thousand guns were seized after federal agents searched a home in Holmby Hills, authorities said.
Officials received information that a person was illegally manufacturing and selling guns in a home on the 100 block of N. Beverly Glen Boulevard, said officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman with the Los Angeles Police Department.
The Bureau of Alcohol,Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the LAPD served a search warrant at the home at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, he said.
Video footage shows what appears to be ATF officials reviewing the trove of guns, most of which appear to be rifles and pistols, stacked on the floor. Officials can be seen going through and disposing of boxes and taking photographs of the evidence.
”Obviously it’s a lot,” Lopez said. “They’re going to be there a long time. Possibly even tomorrow.”