Essential California: Taking on overtourism, from the poppy fields to Big Sur

“I remember ramshackle Lane Field where the Padres played, down by the docks at the harbor. I would go to games with my dad or take the bus down to the ballpark and join my boyhood friends there. I recall the smell of hot dogs roasting on the grill. And reaching out to the players near the Padres dugout to get their signatures in my autograph book. I can still see the towering homers Padres sluggers like Jack Graham, Max West, and Luke Easter drove out over the right-field fence to the railroad tracks beyond the ballpark.”