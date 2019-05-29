Where to eat right now in the San Fernando Valley

Lum-Ka-Naad: Open for about 15 years, Lum-Ka-Naad in Northridge (the first of two locations, where the opening chef still cooks) has a huge menu of some 200 dishes. There are separate sections for both Northern and Southern Thai dishes, including boat noodles, curries, salads and other specialty items, with different selections for lunch and dinner. The place can be very crowded, so stop in midafternoon if you can, sit at the bar and watch what’s on ESPN while you wait for your nam prik and drunken noodles. 8910 Reseda Blvd., Northridge; (818) 882-3028; lumkanaad.com.