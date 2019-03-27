Today: Repeal and Repeat?

On this date in 2012, a Times reporter and photographer spent time with Rodney King as he reflected on his beating at the hands of Los Angeles police and the riots that followed after those officers were acquitted in 1992. “He didn’t ask to be an icon or a martyr, it was thrust upon him,” writes photographer Jay L. Clendenin, “and here Kurt Streeter and I were, in his living room, touring his home and even spending time fishing with him, because he had become such a figure in our history.” A few months later, King was found dead in his pool.