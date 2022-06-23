Notable Deaths 2022
Philip Baker Hall, whose prolific career ranged from collaborations with director Paul Thomas Anderson to a scene-stealing turn as hard-bitten library cop Lt. Bookman on “Seinfeld,” died at 90. Hall proved equally adept at drama and comedy, appearing in nearly 200 film and television projects — including the films “Magnolia,” “Boogie Nights” and “Argo” — as well as more than 100 roles in the theater throughout his six-decade career. (Toby Canham / Getty Images)
Ray Liotta, an actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams,” died at 67. The soft-spoken New Jersey native got his first break in 1978 on the soap opera “Another World,” but it was his role of Ray Sinclair in the 1986 film “Something Wild” that made him a star. His only regret, he once told the Los Angeles Times, was turning down a meeting to talk to Tim Burton about starring in “Batman.” (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Andy Fletcher, the unassuming keyboardist who for more than 40 years added his synth sounds to Depeche Mode hits, died at 60. Fletcher helped define the sound of 1980s and ’90s alternative music and beyond through hits including “Just Can’t Get Enough,” “Personal Jesus,” “Enjoy the Silence” and “People Are People.” (Owen Sweeney / Invision, via Associated Press)
Mickey Gilley, a musician whose namesake Texas honky-tonk inspired the 1980 film “Urban Cowboy” and a nationwide wave of Western-themed nightspots, died at 86. Gilley’s first national hit came in 1968 with “Now I Can Live Again” and he reached No. 1 on the Billboard country chart with his version of “Stand By Me” from the film’s soundtrack. Overall, he had 39 Top 10 country hits and 17 No. 1 songs. (Pat Sullivan / Associated Press)
Norman Mineta, a longtime California congressman who broke racial barriers for Asian Americans in becoming mayor of San Jose and also was the first Asian American Cabinet secretary, died at 90. Mineta was a driving force behind the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, which required the U.S. government to apologize to the 120,000 people of Japanese descent forced to live in wartime incarceration camps. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2006. (Nam Y Huh / Associated Press)
Naomi Judd, whose harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, died at 76. Naomi was working as a single mother and nurse in Nashville when she and Wynonna started singing together professionally. Combining the traditional Appalachian sounds of bluegrass with polished pop stylings, The Judds scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades. (Josh Anderson / Associated Press)
Orrin Hatch, who became a U.S. senator in 1976 and went on to become the the longest-serving Republican senator in history, died at 88. A staunch conservative on most economic and social issues, he also teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to expanding children’s health insurance. He retired in 2018. (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
Tommy Davis, a Dodgers standout who played the first eight seasons of his 18-year career in Los Angeles, died at 83. The outfielder and third baseman led the National League in batting with a .346 average in 1962 and a .326 mark in 1963, becoming the first batting champion in Los Angeles Dodgers history. His 230 hits and 153 RBIs in 1962 are Los Angeles franchise records. (Robert H. Houston /Associated Press)
Gilbert Gottfried, who was revered for his brash, irreverent style of stand-up comedy, died at 67. Gottfried broke into TV via “Saturday Night Live” and later appeared in films including “Beverly Hills Cop II” and the “Problem Child” franchise. The renowned voice actor was also known for lending his piercing, squawky vocals to Jafar’s avian minion in the Disney animated classic “Aladdin,” as well as the instantly recognizable Aflac duck. (Getty / WIBBITZ)
Francisco González, an East L.A. native who helped found the famed Chicano band Los Lobos in 1973, died at 68. After leaving the group, González released solo albums and became a musical icon of his own. His handmade strings for Mexico’s family of guitars, including the sonorous requinto and the high-toned jarana, were lifelines for musicians with no other options in the United States for their instruments. (Scott MacDonald )
Taylor Hawkins, a longtime drummer of the Foo Fighters who played on eight of the band’s studio albums, died at 50. Hawkins worked as a professional session musician before getting his first big break supporting Canadian blues-rocker Sass Jordan in the early 1990s. He worked on Alanis Morissette’s touring band before joining the Foo Fighters in 1997. (Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Madeleine Albright, a child of Czechoslovakian refugees who became the first woman to serve as U.S. secretary of state, died at 84. Albright had aspirations of becoming a journalist before climbing the ranks in the Democratic Party. She was a foreign policy advisor to presidential hopefuls, a counselor to President Carter and then secretary of state in the Clinton administration — at the time, the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government.
William Hurt, an Oscar-winning actor who was one of the 1980s foremost leading men in movies such as “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” died at 71. In a long-running career, Hurt was four times nominated for an Academy Award, winning for his performance as a gay prisoner in a repressive South American dictatorship in 1985’s “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” Though his film career waned somewhat in the later years of his life, Hurt had a recurring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in five films. (Rich Fury / Rich Fury/ invision/Associated Press)
Emilio Delgado, an actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children’s lives as fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died at 81. Delgado joined “Sesame Street’s” third season in 1971, when he was 30, and for more than four decades he influenced how Latino men were portrayed in the media. (Zach Hyman / Associated Press)
Richard Blum, a businessman and investor who married Dianne Feinstein, now a U.S. senator, in 1980, died at 86. A longtime friend of the Dalai Lama, Blum’s storied career took many forms. He was chairman of equity investment management firm Blum Capital Partners and also dedicated much of his life to the people of the Himalayas, founding the American Himalayan Foundation in 1981. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
P.J. O’Rourke, a journalist and political satirist with a distinctive brand of conservative and libertarian commentary, died at 74. O’Rourke wrote best-sellers such as “Parliament of Whores” and his work appeared in Esquire, the Atlantic and the Weekly Standard, among others. He also was a regular on NPR’s quiz show “Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me.” (David Howells/Corbis via Getty Images)
Bill Fitch, who guided the Boston Celtics to a championship in 1981 and coached the Clippers during a 25-year career in the NBA, died at 89. Fitch coached college teams before breaking into the NBA with Cleveland in 1970. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019. (Uncredited / Associated Press)
Thich Nhat Hanh, who was among the most influential Buddhist teachers of his time, helping to spread the practice of mindfulness across the globe, died at 95. Nhat Hanh distilled Buddhist teachings on compassion and suffering into easily grasped guidance over a lifetime dedicated to working for peace. (Roni Galgano / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Alan Ladd Jr., an Oscar-winning producer and former studio boss who was best known for greenlighting George Lucas’ landmark blockbuster “Star Wars” in the 1970s, died at 84. Ladd was appointed president of Fox’s feature film division in 1976 and leaped at Fox’s opportunity to do “Star Wars,” which became an overnight cultural phenomenon and one of the highest-grossing pictures in history. In 1979, he left Fox and formed the Ladd Co., an independent production company. (David F. Smith / Associated Press)
Louie Anderson, a veteran comedian who won a supporting actor Emmy for playing a version of his own mother in the TV series “Baskets,” died at 68. Anderson got his start as a stand-up comedian and made his national television debut on Johnny Carson’s “The Tonight Show” in 1984 — which led to scores of late-night appearances throughout his career. He was a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show “Family Feud.” (Danny Moloshok/ invision / Associated Press)
Meat Loaf, a rock superstar who shot to stardom with the 1977 album “Bat Out of Hell”
— which featured such theatrical anthems as “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” — died at 74. Meat Loaf channeled his love of musical theater into rock ‘n’ roll and maintained a parallel career as an actor. (Andy Kropa /Associated Press)
Robert Durst, a wealthy New York real estate heir who was convicted in September 2021 of killing his close friend Susan Berman and was sentenced to life in prison, died at 78. Durst also had been charged in the death of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack. (Associated Press)
Bob Saget, an actor-comedian known for his role as the squeaky clean widower and father in the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” died at 65. Saget focused occasionally on directing over the years and most recently was on a stand-up comedy tour. (Jordan Strauss /invision / Associated Press)
Sidney Poitier, who broke through color barriers during a time when Black people on the Hollywood studio lots were generally given stereotypical roles, died at 94. Poitier arose as one of the top box-office draws of the 1960s in films such as “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and became a towering role model for succeeding generations of Black actors. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
Ivan Reitman, a filmmaker and producer known for big, bawdy comedies that caught the spirit of their time, died at 76. Reitman’s big break came with “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” which he produced, but his most significant success came with 1984’s “Ghostbusters,” which earned two Oscar nominations. (Matt Sayles / Associated Press)
Ronnie Spector, who in 1957 teamed with her older sister and cousin to form the Ronettes, one of the most enduring trios of the so-called girl-group era, died at 83. Her towering voice propelled early 1960s hit records including “Be My Baby,” “Baby, I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain,” and long after the group, she was hailed as a symbol of artistic and personal resiliency.
Peter Bogdanovich, who rocketed to fame as director of touchstone 1970s movies such as “The Last Picture Show,” “What’s Up, Doc?” and “Paper Moon,” died at 82. The two-time Oscar nominee saw his career plummet after a string of bruising flops, but he shined later in life with a run of well-received films, a pair of acclaimed books and a reoccurring role on ”The Sopranos” as Elliot Kupferberg, the therapist for Tony Soprano’s overworked psychiatrist. (Los Angeles Times)