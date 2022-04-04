Tommy Davis, Dodgers standout who won consecutive batting titles, dies at 83

Tommy Davis, a two-time National League batting champion for the Dodgers, died Sunday night at 83, the team announced.

Davis, who was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., died in Phoenix with his family at his bedside.

Davis hit .346 in 1962 and .326 in 1963 to become the first batting champion in Los Angeles Dodgers history. His 230 hits and 153 RBIs in 1962 are Los Angeles season records. He was a member of Dodgers’ World Series championship teams in 1959, 1963 and 1965.

Dodgers players (from left) Ron Fairly, Jim Gilliam, John Roseboro, Maury Wills and Tommy Davis in 1962. (Associated Press)

A left fielder and a third baseman, Davis played 18 seasons in the majors, including eight (1959-1966) as a Dodger. He also played for the New York Mets (1967), Chicago White Sox (1968), Seattle (1969), Houston (1969-70), Oakland (1970, 1971), Chicago Cubs (1970, 1972), Baltimore (1972-75), California (1976) and Kansas City (1976). He finished with a .294 lifetime average, 153 home runs and 1,052 RBIs in 1,999 games.

Dodger greats Tommy Davis, left, and Don Newcombe are honored before a game between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on April 15, 2012. (Reed Saxon / Associated Press)

A baseball and basketball star at Boys High in New York, Davis was set to sign with the Yankees in 1956 when Dodgers star Jackie Robinson called Davis and encouraged him to sign with the Brooklyn organization.

Davis, who worked for the Dodgers’ community relations team, is survived by his wife Carol, five children (Lauren, Carlyn, Leslie, Herman Thomas III and Morgana Davis) and 17 grandchildren.

Funeral services are pending.